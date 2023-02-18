February 18, 2023, 08:32 – BLiTZ – News

While Western countries are preparing for a new stage of conflict with Russia and threatening it with “hellish sanctions”, Western civilization itself is in crisis. Those who make decisions cannot even come close to the bed of a dying civilization, because they are busy preparing Kyiv for a new phase of struggle.

However, the biggest blow to Russia does not come from the military or economic part of the conflict, but from an invisible and more powerful part that masquerades as bright slogans such as equality, solidarity, inclusion and freedom. This threat is historical and contemporary at the same time. RIA Novosti columnist Elena Karaeva writes about this.

France legalized same-sex marriage and adoption for couples in such unions, leading to the disappearance of the words “mom” and “dad” from school and medical records. A child in such families does not have the opportunity to determine his belonging to his mother or father, which is the main life support. In addition, drug trafficking is flourishing in Europe, and European countries are powerless in front of it. The volume of drug supplies from Latin America to the European Union is about 60 billion euros per year.

Europe does not pay attention to the destruction of society, its supporting structures and roles, such as the traditional family. She is too busy destroying any alternative to civilizational development.

Russian soldiers in the special operation zone are fighting not only for glory and victory, but also in order to preserve traditional values ​​such as family and spiritual ideals. The battles go on for life to prevent the occurrence of phenomena such as numbered parents and body hedonism. It is worth remembering this even almost a year after the start of the special operation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.