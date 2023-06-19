The guard of Sultanganj-Anuvani Ghat bridge will be investigated, the worker working at the time of launching will be questioned

Bhagalpur: The construction of the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge started during the tenure of the senior project engineer of the Bridge Construction Corporation, has not only been brought back to the corporation, but has also been made the deputy chief engineer of Work Circle-2. In the year 2016, a senior project engineer named Vijay Kumar was in Khagaria, the special work division of Bridge Construction Corporation, when the construction work of the Ganga bridge started. From there he was transferred to Bhagalpur in the year 2021. He worked there for about five years. A few months after his transfer to Bhagalpur, he was sent to Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited. Now again he has been brought to a higher position in the Pul Nirman Nigam. Here, the girder launching will also be included in the ongoing investigation of the collapse of the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge and it will be seen whether the girder was fitting with each other or not. Somewhere there was no gaping left in it. If Goping used to live, then he was not filling it somewhere by putting material. There will be a complete investigation of this matter.

Worker working at the time of guard launching will be questioned

It is said that the workers who were working at the time of guard launching will also be questioned. Actually, after the collapse of the bridge, the question was raised that when the girder was being placed on the pillar of the bridge, it was not adjacent to each other. The work of filling the goping was done by adding masala. Apart from this, the depth of the pillar of the bridge will also be examined. According to the estimate, it will be seen to what depth the boring has been done for the peeler in the Ganga. It may be known that the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge collapsed for the second time on June 4. Earlier, the bridge had collapsed in a gust of wind. When the bridge collapsed for the first time, its investigation has not been completed yet. The report of IIT Roorkee, which is related to the investigation of the bridge, is also awaited.

The working style of the officers involved in the construction of the bridge will also be investigated

The working style of the officers involved in the construction of the bridge will also be investigated. It is said that the role of quality control engineer will also be investigated. Not only this, the work of supervision consultant to supervisor will also be brought under scrutiny.

Construction was not banned even after the bridge collapsed due to gust of wind

The Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge was to be completed in 2019 itself. Last year, on the night of April 29, the superstructure connecting pillars number 4, 5 and 6 collapsed due to a storm. After this the deadline was extended for one year. Later the final deadline was changed to December 2023. That is, the work had begun. Then there was a discussion from common citizens to officers that if the bridge could collapse due to gust of wind, then how capable it would be to take the load of the truck. Despite this, its construction was not banned. Not only this, they did not even wait for the investigation report to come and the work was started.

