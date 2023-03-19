The United States will stop supporting Ukraine with a change in political course. The corresponding position was expressed by columnist Randeep Ramesh in an article for The Guardian, published March 18.

In his opinion, Washington has already changed the direction of political views in its history, regardless of the interests of its allies, acting according to the formula “either with us or against us.” For the country, political success is more important than following moral ideas.

So it was with Iraq. The United States was ready to “part with old allies in order to bomb the Middle East in a form that suits them.”

“After the recent torment in Iraq, there is a warning for Ukraine: in American politics, success is everything, and no moral laws are binding. For all the talk of “unwavering support,” there are internal limits to the US military losses that Iraq has helped resuscitate.

The author suggested that US President Joe Biden will rely on the opinion of Republican presidential candidates who argue that protecting Ukraine is not a vital US interest. Moreover, Washington will not be willing to keep pace with public opinion in large swathes of the globe for too long, as the US has become accustomed to the role of “global sheriff.”

Earlier this day, participants in a rally outside the White House called on the United States to stop aid to Kyiv, abandon militarism and sanctions policy, and disband NATO. Banners were also seen condemning the aggressive policy of the United States towards China.

Also on March 18, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the United States had not spared Ukrainians or Russians for a long time, continuing to supply weapons to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.