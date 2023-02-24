The Guardian publishes five scenarios for the end of the conflict in Ukraine – News

February 24, 2023, 17:52 – BLiTZ – News

Dan Sabbah, editor of the defense and security department of The Guardian newspaper, named five scenarios that, in his opinion, could end the conflict in Ukraine.

Dan Sabbah said that both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, apparently, are still far from peace negotiations.

The author of the material believes that one of the options for ending the conflict could be a breakthrough of the front of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian military personnel before the Ukrainian side receives the military weapons promised by the Western countries.

According to the second scenario proposed in the material, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to assemble a shock fist from more than 100 Leopard tanks and show their “military power” to the Russian side. Perhaps after that negotiations will take place, Dan Sabbah believes.

The third described scenario assumes a Ukrainian counter-offensive without receiving military weapons from Western countries, followed by a protracted struggle. Thus, the conflict will be frozen, the author of the material believes.

The fourth expected scenario will, according to the source, be a repetition of events in Afghanistan after 20 years of US presence there.

In the latest proposed scenario, Dan Sabbah expects something completely unpredictable on both sides.

