The Guardian reports that an Australian tourist was killed by a shark

A 59-year-old tourist from Australia was killed by a shark in front of vacationers. This is reported by the newspaper on February 20 The Guardian.

It is known that the incident occurred on the Pacific island of New Caledonia. The man who arrived on vacation swam 150 meters from the coastline, where he was attacked by a shark. It is reported that the predator bit the man three times, as a result of which he received injuries to his leg and both hands.

The tourist managed to be taken to a boat passing by and delivered to the shore, but the man died from his injuries. It is reported that police officers on the shore organized the evacuation of vacationers from the beach.

According to the publication, the mayor of the city of Noumea Sonia Lagarde instructed to close most of the beaches in the area and to catch tiger and bull sharks in nearby waters. It is noted that drones were used to track predators.

The local prosecutor’s office also intends to find out how the shark ended up in the waters run by rescuers.

Earlier, on February 5, an Australian woman died after being attacked by a shark. The tragedy occurred in the city of Perth: a 16-year-old girl, along with friends, rode a jet ski on the Swan River, after which she decided to swim with dolphins. When she was in the water, the shark attacked. Eyewitnesses pulled the teenager ashore and called an ambulance, but the victim died before the arrival of doctors.