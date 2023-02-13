The gynecologist called the alarming causes of pain during menstruation

The body of each woman is individual, and the menstrual cycle may have its own characteristics. In this case, pain during menstruation may indicate a pathology. Petimat Kurkayeva, a gynecologist at INVITRO-Ural, told Izvestia about this on Monday, February 13.

“The outer walls of the uterus are composed of muscles, and the inner lining of the soft endometrium. With each menstrual cycle, the uterine lining prepares for implantation of the embryo, and in the absence of pregnancy, a hormonal shift occurs that triggers the onset of the menstrual period and the release of the exfoliated endometrium. The compounds that cause the muscles of the uterus to contract and push out the endometrium are prostaglandins, and the higher their level in the body, the stronger the muscles contract and the stronger the pain, ”explained the specialist.

She clarified that pain during menstruation is called dysmenorrhea. According to statistics, approximately 80% of women suffer from menstrual pain of varying severity. Usually, discomfort develops within the first 4 hours after the onset of menstruation and lasts for 1-2 days. However, in severe cases, pain can occur a few days before the onset of menstruation and continue for several days or until the very end of menstruation, which indicates a possible pathology.

“On the first day, your stomach may pull, your lower back may ache, but you still have to remain “in the ranks.” If the pain is tolerable, easily tolerated, then this is normal. For example, I took a pill and everything went away – so there is no need to worry. With pulling pains during menstruation, it is better to take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or antispasmodics. But severe pain that is not completely relieved by taking painkillers is no longer the norm. You need to see a doctor, ”Kurkaeva emphasized.

According to her, primary dysmenorrhea develops without pathological changes in the pelvic organs and is due to natural processes, while secondary dysmenorrhea is associated with congenital features or acquired diseases. Among them are inflammatory processes in the internal genital organs, endometriosis and adenomyosis, ectopic pregnancy, benign neoplasms (polyps, uterine fibroids).

The gynecologist noted that normally the duration of menstruation is 3-7 days, but if it exceeds this value, then you should consult a doctor.

Also, the doctor said that it is not recommended to do during menstruation. So, experts advise women to refrain from playing sports, visiting a bath or sauna, and having an intimate life. In addition, you should not do surgery, because women have poor blood clotting at this time. You should also limit coffee consumption, as caffeine can exacerbate symptoms such as emotional lability, anxiety, and increased sensitivity of the mammary glands.

On January 27, doctor Olga Shuppo named the causes of the severe course of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women. According to her, this is not a problem of the ovaries or hormonal failure, the reason is deeper. The severe form of PMS in women may be associated with the specifics of the anatomy, the specialist noted.

