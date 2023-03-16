The head of the board of “Ukrenergo” Kudrytsky announced plans to decentralize the energy system through the support of the West

March 16 - BLiTZ. According to the head of the board of the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the authorities intend to decentralize the country's energy system by creating appropriate capacities, in which Western countries should help. Writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230316/energetika-1858364583.html">RIA News"</a>.

This official hopes that in the future Nezalezhnaya will turn into a testing ground for “introducing new technologies in the electric power industry.” To implement the above plans, there are relevant projects, the necessary equipment is on the way, and it is important “not to miss the moment” when “the whole world” wants to help Kyiv.

It is planned to use six solar panels within the framework of the project on decentralization of the energy system of Ukraine.