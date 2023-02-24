The start of a special operation by Russia to protect the Donbass made it possible to protect the Republic of Crimea from the inevitable massive attacks by the military of Ukraine, said the head of the region Sergey Aksyonov.

“During the year, the Nazis repeatedly tried to harm the Crimeans by any means available to them: from attempts at sabotage and drone raids to a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. We understand that they will not calm down, and our armed forces are ready for this, ”he emphasized in his Telegram channel 24 February.

Aksenov also noted that the unblocking of the North Crimean Canal is one of the first results of the special operation for the republic. A new overland route has been launched that connects Crimea with other Russian regions, Aksyonov added.

“All this, of course, will have a positive impact on the economic development of Crimea and new regions,” the head of Crimea added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the participants of the NWO.

“There are many Crimeans among them. Our soldiers successfully carry out combat missions, show great courage and military prowess,” Aksyonov emphasized.

On February 21, during his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin named strikes against Crimea and Sevastopol as the next target for the West after Donbass. He noted that now the Ukrainian authorities are openly talking about such plans.

On February 17, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Washington considers attacks on the military infrastructure of Crimea by the Armed Forces of Ukraine legitimate. She drew attention to the fact that the American leadership welcomes the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to regain control over the lost territories. Also, in her opinion, Kyiv is free to independently choose the means to achieve these goals, whether it be diplomacy or force.

On February 4, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev warned of a response from the Russian Federation in the event of strikes in Crimea by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medvedev also said that the United States could “with a snap of a finger” end the conflict in Ukraine, which they themselves provoked, but are not interested in.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military, in connection with which the authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics turned to Moscow for help.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.