February 15, 2023, 23:41 – BLiTZ – News The head of the defense department of the Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius, pointed to the fact that the introduction of military service is possible in the country. He noted that there are a number of undeniable advantages in the return of the previously canceled practice.

He drew attention to the fact that citizens will have the opportunity to independently decide whether to go to the Armed Forces or departments involved in medical and rescue activities.

“The return of the call will again make you convinced of the need for these services for society,” MK quotes the text of his statement.

Some politicians have managed to attack such fabrications with criticism. Separately, the head of the Ministry of Justice of the state, Marco Buschman, pointed out the incorrectness of the statement of such a decision.

Recall that the head of the KillNet group pointed to the fact that it was hackers from the Russian Federation that led to disruptions in the operation of Lufthansa, an aviation company registered in the Federal Republic of Germany.

He pointed to the fact that the attack on this corporation turned out to be a response to the fact that the head of state, Olaf Scholz, was about to transfer Leopard tanks to the Kyiv regime. The hacker wondered who else would decide to supply the militants with weapons. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

