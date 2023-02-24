The head of the European Council Michel said that Kyiv may not count on accelerated accession to the EU

“There will be no shortcut, we will not change the procedure. Ukraine must meet the requirements,” Michel said.

Charles Michel, head of the European Council, said that Kyiv may not count on an accelerated entry into the European Union, since the country must meet all the requirements. It is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the TV channel LN24.

He noted that Ukraine still has a lot to do to join the European Union, and no one will do “indulgence” to it. Michel stressed that the results of the European Commission’s report after the summer will have to be assessed first.