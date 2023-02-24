On the night of the beginning of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, was sleeping, he was awakened by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He told the publication Politico 24 February.

“Zelensky woke me up,” Michel said, adding that it was around 3 a.m. Brussels time.

He also said that he had been talking on the phone with the prime ministers of the EU countries all night.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, was also awakened in the early morning of February 24. At five in the morning he was already in his office, Politico reports.

On February 16, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that on the night of February 24, 2022, he went to bed. According to him, the beginning of the SVO did not come as a surprise to him.

On February 24 last year, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

