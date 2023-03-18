March 18 - BLiTZ. The head of the Federal Network Agency of Germany, Klaus Müller, said that the end of the era of cheap Russian gas is accompanied by certain risks. The expert decided to list them. According to Mueller, Germany is on the verge of a threat to energy security due to climatic and economic conditions. The last factor was strongly influenced by the coronavirus. Member of the Socialist Party Batryncha accused Sanda of war with dissidents and opposition March 18, 2023 at 14:47

“We have to get used to higher prices, the era of cheap energy from Russia is finally over,” Muller said.

The head of the regulator recalled that not every winter in Europe is as mild as the current one. This is worth considering.