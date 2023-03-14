The head of the MIU Kubrakov believes that the extension of the grain deal for 60 days is contrary to the agreement

March 14 - BLiTZ. The extension of the grain deal for 60 days allegedly may contradict the agreement. This point of view was voiced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“The agreement provides for an extension of at least 120 days,” the head of the department believes.

Earlier it became known that the grain deal was extended for 60 days. This was informed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko. This decision was made on the condition that all the promises received by the Russian side must be fulfilled.

We are talking about an agreement dated July 22, 2022 on the withdrawal of Ukrainian grain and fertilizers across the Black Sea from three ports. The document was signed by representatives of the Russian Federation of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.