Ukrainians influenced the collapse of the USSR. This was announced on February 16 by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

“I can confidently say that it was we, the Ukrainians, who destroyed the Soviet Union,” he said on the air of the telethon.

Danilov also said that in March 1989, 176 miners participated in the first strike of the USSR, of which 94 were Ukrainians. According to him, this event was the impetus for the disintegration of the country. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council added that the Ukrainians will also be able to destroy Russia.

This is not the first time Danilov has made provocative statements. At the end of last year, he announced his readiness to strike at the territory of Russia.

Danilov also called for the destruction of Russia and called the Russians barbarians. He considered it unworthy for the Ukrainian people to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian authorities.

Russian Senator Sergei Tsekov, in an interview with Izvestia, called Danilov a man of low moral character, who demonstrates the most Russian-hating views.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

