The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Yermak, announced Russia’s change in the tactics of conducting a special operation

The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation have changed the tactics of conducting a special military operation (SVO). This point of view was expressed on February 16 by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in his Telegram channel.

“The Russians have changed tactics somewhat. They conduct active reconnaissance, use false targets, ”the politician noted.

Yermak also said that in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions, explosions and air raid signals sounded.

Earlier, on February 15, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the Russian army is using balloons with radar corner reflectors in order to distract and deplete Ukrainian air defense (air defense) assets. Ignat also noted that these balloons can also be used to hide unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the assumptions of Ukrainian officials.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

