February 26 – BLiTZ. The head of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov made a statement about the anti-Russian sanctions measures of the United States. According to him, they are devoid of any meaning and only prove that Russia’s actions are correct. The governor wrote about this in his personal telegram channel.
In addition to Burkov, the heads of Alta, Khakassia, the governors of Yugra, the Saratov region, Khanty-Mansiysk and managers of a number of other regions of the Russian Federation fell under the sanctions.
February 26, 2023 at 05:19
“These sanctions are absolutely meaningless. They only confirm the correctness of what we are doing – we are working for the needs of the front, we are solving the problems of import substitution, we are defending the historical truth and the sovereignty of the country,” Burkov emphasized.
