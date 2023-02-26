The head of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov called US sanctions senseless

The head of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov made a statement about the anti-Russian sanctions measures of the United States. According to him, they are devoid of any meaning and only prove that Russia’s actions are correct. The governor wrote about this in his personal telegram channel.

In addition to Burkov, the heads of Alta, Khakassia, the governors of Yugra, the Saratov region, Khanty-Mansiysk and managers of a number of other regions of the Russian Federation fell under the sanctions.

