In the Lviv region in Ukraine, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. This was announced on February 16 by the head of the military administration of the region Maxim Kozitsky in his Telegram channel.

“During the air raid, there was a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. There were no injuries or casualties. The fire was put out,” he wrote.

There were no details of what happened.

At night, an air alert was announced in the east and south of Ukraine. Sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions of Ukraine. Later, the alarm spread throughout the country.

According to Strana.ua, this was the second announcement of an air raid alert on the night of February 16. After the first explosions were heard in Kramatorsk and near Poltava.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not report on possible strikes on the energy system of Ukraine.

On February 14, the mayor of Lvov, Andriy Sadovoy, said that due to the shelling in the city and the region, almost all substations had been destroyed, and the supply of electricity for the region had become a big problem. However, the institutions and industries that provide for the city are working. He also stated that many critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv were destroyed, most of them beyond repair.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

