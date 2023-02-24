The conflict in Ukraine will most likely end with peace talks. This was announced on February 23 by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in an interview with TV channel CNN.

“Most likely, it will end with some kind of negotiations. Ukrainians are interested in the return of sovereign territory,” he said.

According to Lloyd, the negotiations will be an important event. The head of the Pentagon added that this “will allow the Ukrainians to speak for themselves.”

Lloyd drew attention to the fact that the parameters for the end of hostilities “will be determined by the Ukrainians themselves.”

He also once again confirmed that the United States will help Ukraine as long as “it continues to fight.”

As the head of the Pentagon concluded, the United States and its allies have provided Ukrainians with ammunition, weapons systems and training worth billions of dollars since the beginning of the conflict. At the same time, $29.8 billion came from the United States alone. Arms deliveries included the Patriot missile system and M1 Abrams tanks.

On February 20, during a visit to Kyiv, Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. In addition, the US President predicted that hard days, weeks and years await Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that the West would sooner or later enter into negotiations on Ukraine, which would result in an agreement “without agreements on real borders.”

In his opinion, the negotiations will be “heavy and nervous.” Decisions for the Kiev regime will be made by those “in whose hands the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the allocation of money to maintain the remains of the Ukrainian economy.”

As Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin emphasized, negotiations on Ukraine are possible if Western countries and the Kiev regime lay down their arms and stop shelling Russian cities. He also pointed to Moscow’s readiness to achieve the goals of the special operation through political and diplomatic means.

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused dialogue and forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

As early as October 4, 2022, Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.