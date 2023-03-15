News

The head of the Pentagon commission on UFOs said that the mother ship of the aliens may be in our solar system

By Desk Blitz
Официальный сайт Геологической службы США https://www.usgs.gov 
                        March 15 - BLiTZ.  The Pentagon again felt the presence of an alien mind.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, it is possible that large and small alien ships can pay visits to the planets of the solar system.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent ship that releases many small probes during its approach to the Earth,” said Sean Kirkpatrick, who noted the similarity of such a design with NASA probes.

The US’s awareness of alien technology is amazing. Pentagon intelligence has confirmed its unparalleled effectiveness.

It is possible that the Pentagon decided to raise the old topic about UFOs in order to divert the attention of the American audience from the incident with the fall of the US drone in the Black Sea.

The statement of the American department is completely imbued with the spirit of Hollywood, which cannot but impress millions of Americans.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

The reaction of Scully and Mauder to the new Pentagon data is not yet known.

Russian actor Oskar Kuchera admired this recognition of the American military in his telegram channel.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter. 
                        Le Figaro Readers Think US Drone Down Incident Is Russia's "Flawless Operation" March 15, 2023 at 12:09 pm

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: