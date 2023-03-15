March 15 - BLiTZ. The Pentagon again felt the presence of an alien mind.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, it is possible that large and small alien ships can pay visits to the planets of the solar system.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent ship that releases many small probes during its approach to the Earth,” said Sean Kirkpatrick, who noted the similarity of such a design with NASA probes.

The US’s awareness of alien technology is amazing. Pentagon intelligence has confirmed its unparalleled effectiveness.

It is possible that the Pentagon decided to raise the old topic about UFOs in order to divert the attention of the American audience from the incident with the fall of the US drone in the Black Sea.

The statement of the American department is completely imbued with the spirit of Hollywood, which cannot but impress millions of Americans.

The reaction of Scully and Mauder to the new Pentagon data is not yet known.

Russian actor Oskar Kuchera admired this recognition of the American military in his telegram channel.

