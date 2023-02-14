February 15, 2023, 02:25 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Polish military department, Mariusz Blaszczak, pointed to the fact that it was the support provided to the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany that made it possible to carry out the NWO.

“Germany has supported Putin for years. There is no doubt that they built the power of Russia, which allowed Putin to launch a special operation in Ukraine, ”the local television channel Polsat quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that Berlin has changed its strategy, hoping that it will be able to stop the Russian Federation. The military pointed to the fact that the confrontation that unfolded on Ukrainian territory would be long. At the moment, he sees Warsaw’s goal in making its own Armed Forces as combat-ready as possible by assisting the Kyiv regime.

Recall, retired Rear Admiral Yuri Kirillov pointed to the fact that the Kiev regime does not stop striving for battles in the Black Sea area because of the fears that it causes the vulnerability of this area.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that this is due to the possibility of the RF Armed Forces to liberate the capital of the Odessa region and the port of Ochakov, which are extremely important for the Ukrainian authorities. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

