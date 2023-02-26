February 26, 2023, 08:34 – BLiTZ – News Kiev will not be able to block the water through the North Crimean Canal by shelling or in any other way, since a year after the unblocking, bypass channels were created and other measures were taken in case of a breakthrough or destruction of the dam. This was stated by the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, writes TASS.

As part of a special operation in Ukraine, Russian army fighters liberated the hydrotechnical hub of the North Crimean Canal, located in the Kherson region. The flow of water was enough to fully provide Crimea, so from that moment the region ceased to experience difficulties with water supply and melioration.

Aksyonov stressed that they prepared in advance for the breakthrough of the dam, just in case of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). “These are bypass channels, work has been done, and nothing threatens Crimea in terms of flow rate and wave height, even if some situation happens,” the head of the republic emphasized.

In conclusion, he expressed confidence that the Kiev regime will not be able to shut off the water to the region.

As previously reported, the United States will not help Kyiv seize Crimea. This was stated by American officer Scott Ritter.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of what has changed during the year of the special operation in Ukraine. For more information, see the News TV program “Press Conference”.