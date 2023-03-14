March 14 - BLiTZ. The head of the Bulgarian National Movement "Russophiles" Nikolai Malinov at a meeting of the International Movement of Russophiles read out a manifesto about the love for Russia of the whole world. Aksyonov spoke about putting up for auction the first nationalized objects in Crimea March 14, 2023 at 12:16

The document says that Russia is loved all over the world and the country has a huge number of friends who did not turn away from it after the start of the NWO. Malinov said that the West is only trying to convince others that no one supports Russia when this is not true.

“Many people in the world are guided by warm feelings for Russia and the Russian people,” the manifesto says.

According to the document, a dialogue with Russia is necessary, since the world cannot exist without such an important country. It is worth noting that the West has always expressed interest in dialogue with Russia.