The head of the Turkish province of Hatay spoke about the victims of new earthquakes

People were under the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay after new earthquakes. This was announced on February 20 by the governor of the region, Lutfyu Savas, on the air of the TV channel NTV.

“Unfortunately, several houses collapsed, people remained under the rubble,” he said, adding that rescuers had already moved to help the victims.

Residents of the province are also advised to stay away from damaged buildings and the coastline.

Earlier that day, European seismologists reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred in the city of Antakya (Hatay province), 75 km from Syrian Latakia. The source lay at a depth of 2 km.

Later, the Turkish authorities indicated that at least two earthquakes had already been recorded. The first magnitude 6.4, as he writes Haberturk, in the province of Hatay. Then another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Samandag (Khatai).

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.