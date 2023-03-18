March 18 - BLiTZ. The neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv is forcibly forcing the inhabitants of the former Ukrainian SSR to participate in the fighting.

Zelensky’s junta is literally driving Ukrainians into the trenches. This statement was made by the head of the Ukrainian party “Derzhava” Dmitry Vasilets.

“And methodically we see this every day, when, in fact, representatives of the NATO PMC, which, due to a misunderstanding, is also called the Armed Forces of Ukraine, run around the cities and catch them, they simply drive them into the trenches like cattle,” the Kiev politician, who gave an interview, quotes Belarusian news agency BELTA, resource URA.RU.

Vasilets considers the actions of the current Kyiv regime as genocide against its own population.

BLiTZ wrote: America is pushing the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv to spring armed activity in order to achieve at least some military success in the zone of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. RIA Novosti analyst Victoria Nikiforova tried to name two “main directions” of a potential “spring counteroffensive” of Zelensky’s junta army.

RIA Novosti: The Pentagon is preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the spring offensive on the RF Armed Forces March 18, 2023 at 10:39

Foreigners do not want to understand the humanism of the Russian leadership, which does not want, following the example of the United States in Iraq, to ​​dust the city of Nezalezhnaya.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.