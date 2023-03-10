The head of the US cybersecurity agency, Easterly, considers Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to be the main threats.

March 10 - BLiTZ. Jen Easterly, who heads the US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency, said that China, Iran, the Russian Federation and North Korea are the main threats to the cybersecurity of the United States.

“The big threats come from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. China, in fact, is the main threat, and we are very concerned in terms of the ability to hold our critical infrastructure,” the speaker said at an international conference held in Houston.

The American intelligence service called Russia the main rival of the United States in space, despite the sanctions March 10, 2023 at 08:10

Speaker approves. that official Beijing threatens the infrastructure of the state in order to have a better chance of invading the island of Taiwan.