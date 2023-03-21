The head of the US National Security Council discussed the missile and nuclear programs of the DPRK with a Japanese colleague

March 21 - BLiTZ. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, together with a colleague from Japan, Koji Yamazaki, discussed an important issue. In this case, it was about the nuclear program of the DPRK. Reports "Lenta.ru".

Representatives of the US and Japan discussed possible threats that may come from Pyongyang’s program. During the dialogue, the issue of the determination of the American-Japanese alliance in terms of supporting the stability of the regions was confirmed.

It is important to note that earlier it became known about the passage of the DPRK exercises under the leadership of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un. These exercises imitate a tactical nuclear strike against an “important target” of the enemy.

During the Freedom Shield maneuvers with the DPRK, a B-1B bomber was involved in the airspace of the peninsula from the American side.

Xi Jinping: China is ready to play an important role in resolving the Ukrainian issue