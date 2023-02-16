The head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Protsenko spoke about the treatment of Kostomarov

Russian figure skater Roman Kostomarov is on the mend, but the situation may change for the worse. On the state of the athlete on Thursday, February 16, in an interview with the newspaper “Arguments and Facts” said Denis Protsenko, head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka.

According to him, Kostomarov’s tests at admission indicated an extremely low chance of survival, but in the last two days the athlete’s body began to recover.

The figure skater was hospitalized on the fifth day of illness in a rapidly deteriorating condition. Protsenko said that Kostomarov was connected to artificial lung ventilation (ALV) and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines and brought to Kommunarka in this state. He explained that the ventilator did not allow to maintain the required level of oxygen, so the doctors had to use the ECMO method.

“In the last 48 hours, the organ dysfunction has begun to resolve. His kidney function is starting to recover. Although there was severe multiple organ failure with complete anuria – the absence of the urinary function of the kidneys. There were problems with the lungs, with the work of the heart, ”said the head physician.

It is noted that the last few days Kostomarov has been breathing on his own.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10. Before that, he complained of weakness and chest pain. The skater was diagnosed with sepsis and left-sided pneumonia, which, according to some reports, progressed to bilateral.

On February 7, the skater had a foot amputated on one leg to remove tissue necrosis that had developed against the background of an inflammatory process. Later, there were reports that the athlete had to amputate the second foot. On February 14, it became known that Kostomarov’s hands were amputated.

The mother of figure skater Valentina Kostomarov told Izvestia on January 13 that, according to doctors’ forecasts, the process of restoring her son’s health could take a long time. According to her, it all started after Roman participated in ice shows on New Year’s holidays.

Kostomarov is the winner of the 2006 Turin Olympics in a duet with Tatyana Navka. The couple twice became world champions, three times – European champions and winners of the Grand Prix series final.

