The heat became a hindrance in the sight of the Taj Mahal, lack of enthusiasm among tourists, people are seen defending with scarf and umbrella

Agra. Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists come to Agra every day to see the world famous monument Taj Mahal. But due to the scorching heat of Agra, his tour is getting disturbed. After coming to Agra, tourists visit the Taj Mahal, but there they are also facing a lot of trouble due to the heat. Elders, old people, children and women were seen protecting themselves sometimes with a dupatta and sometimes with an umbrella because of the stomach heat. At the same time, there is a significant decrease in the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal due to the heat.

Outbreak of severe heat in Tajnagari

When people made plans for a trip during the summer holidays, they moved towards Agra to see the Taj Mahal. But the scorching heat in Agra ruined his plan. He says that it was great to see the beauty of the Taj Mahal. But the way there is an outbreak of severe heat in Tajnagari. Because of that many problems also happened. Tourists also wanted to spend some time in the Taj Mahal complex. But due to the hot sun and humidity, he had to come out only after seeing the Taj.

The number of visitors to Taj Mahal decreased

Jolie, who came from Aligarh to visit the Taj Mahal with her husband and daughter, told that it was very nice to see the Taj Mahal. But the heat of Agra has made me very upset. We did not expect such extreme heat. Although seeing the Taj Mahal is a great experience for him. Ragini Singh, who came from Lakhimpur Kheri to visit Taj Mahal with her family, told that Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders. So it was great to see it. Although the heat of Agra bothered to some extent. But after seeing the Taj Mahal, we forgot the heat too.

The heat reduced the number of tourists

Jati, who came from Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the Taj Mahal, told that even though the heat is high, the enthusiasm of the people is not working for the Taj Mahal. People are coming in large numbers to see the Taj Mahal. He also enjoyed his tour by visiting Taj Mahal with his family. According to statistics, the number of partygoers at Taj Mahal on Saturdays and Sundays remains between 17 to 18000. But due to the heat in other days, this figure is reaching 13 to 14000. The heat is being told as a major reason for the decrease in the number of tourists.

