The High Court directed the education department to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, the next hearing will be held on September 12.

In the year 2012 in West Bengal, a case was going on in the Calcutta High Court on the charges of rigging in the appointment of primary teachers. This time Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed the state education department to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 in that case. On Tuesday, he ordered that within the next 10 days this money be deposited in the ‘legal aid service’ of the High Court. The judge also clarified from where the education department would get that money.

Allegations of rigging in primary teacher recruitment process

There has been an allegation of rigging in the primary teacher recruitment process in East Medinipur district. Some candidates allegedly got jobs through nepotism. The matter reached the High Court. In 2016, the court had ordered an inquiry by the principal secretary of the education department. But even after 7 years, the order has not yet been implemented. A new case was filed in the High Court. The petitioner’s lawyer said in his application that the jobs of those who got jobs through nepotism in East Medinipur in 2012 should be cancelled. Along with this, it was also requested that the court should order an inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

Instructions to deposit money within 10 days

In the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a fine of Rs 50,000 on the office of Minister Bratya Basu. According to his instructions, this money should be deposited in the ‘Legal Aid Service’ of the High Court within the next 10 days. Along with this, after completing the investigation within the next six weeks, the report should be submitted to the Principal Secretary. The High Court said in its comment that if the Principal Secretary does not have the power to take a decision, he should resign. The next hearing of this matter is on 12 September.

