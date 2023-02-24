February 24, 2023, 18:59 – BLiTZ – News

The Hill columnist Tom Mokkaitis believes that the Ukrainian crisis can be resolved peacefully through the recognition of part of the territory of Ukraine as Russian as a result of negotiations.

The article notes that despite the help of Western countries in military and economic terms, Ukraine cannot win a real war, and political negotiations may be the best option.

The author believes that support for Ukraine in Western countries is beginning to wane, and the Ukrainian army will not be able to succeed in a possible offensive in the spring.

Mokkaitis points out that the life of Ukraine depends on the political will of its allies.

Recently, Joe Biden assured Volodymyr Zelensky of US support, but the author of the article doubts that this promise will be kept. In his opinion, for Ukrainians, the recognition of the fact that they can no longer regain their former borders will be a bitter pill to be swallowed.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.