The Hill terms Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin challenge the United States and its allies. About this on Friday, March 17, wrote Ellen Mitchell, a columnist for the American newspaper The Hill.

“Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and his support from China is to challenge the United States and its allies, who have sought to put pressure on the Russian economy with crushing sanctions,” the journalist said.

Mitchell believes that one of the most likely outcomes of the meeting between the leaders of China and Russia will be a public confirmation of the partnership of the two countries against Western interference in their affairs.

The observer noted that the news about the upcoming talks between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin worried Western politicians. In her opinion, regardless of the outcome of the meeting, it will strengthen Russian-Chinese relations.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Xi Jinping would discuss sensitive international issues when they met face-to-face in Moscow. The parties will pay special attention to international and regional issues, and the situation around Ukraine will be touched upon. The visit of the Chinese leader to Russia will take place from 20 to 22 March.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, the Chinese President’s trip to Russia will be a visit of the world. On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China will take an objective position and play a constructive role, he added.

On March 13, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. was urging Xi Jinping to contact Zelensky directly. Sullivan believes this would help balance Beijing’s views on the Ukraine crisis.

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal wrote about Xi Jinping’s intention to hold an online meeting with the President of Ukraine. It is expected that it will take place after the visit of the Chinese leader to Moscow.