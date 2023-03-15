The Hollywood Reporter: Tarantino Announces Script for His Latest Film

March 15 - BLiTZ. About the statement of the world celebrity - American film director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino, about the completion of work on the script for his latest film called "Film Critic", writes The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

The article says that a year earlier, Tarantino had an idea to shoot at least ten films before he said goodbye to cinematography, but for some unknown reason, the 59-year-old screenwriter suddenly announced his last picture.

He also spoke about the plot of the film, which begins in 1970s Los Angeles and is connected with the life of a journalist and famous film critic from the United States, Pauline Cale.

