The Home Minister reiterated again in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready for discussion on Manipur!

New Delhi, 24 July (Hindustan Times). The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Monday also due to opposition’s uproar over the Manipur issue and the proceedings of the House were adjourned thrice. At 2.30 pm Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again reiterated in the House that the government is ready for discussion on Manipur. At the same time urged the opposition to allow the house to run but in view of the uproar by the opposition, the proceedings of the house were adjourned till Tuesday.

The opposition continues to be adamant on demanding a discussion on the developments in Manipur and an answer from the Prime Minister. The government says that they are ready for discussion in the House and the Home Minister will reply at the end of the discussion. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also today, referring to repeated assurances given by the government, urged the opposition to allow the House to function.

After the statement of the Home Minister, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the government is ready for discussion. The reply to the discussion in the house is given by the minister of the department only. In such a situation, it is not in the interest of the country to demand a new convention and not allow the house to function as planned. They again urge the opposition that the government is ready for discussion, the opposition should cooperate.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the House that he urges all respected members of the opposition that the issue of Manipur is sensitive and members of both ruling and opposition are demanding discussion. The government is ready for discussion in the House. They do not know why the opposition does not want to discuss. He urges that let the discussion happen so that the truth comes before the country. It is worth mentioning that earlier in the morning the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 o’clock, then at 2 o’clock and then till 2.30 o’clock, after the Question Hour was conducted for some time.