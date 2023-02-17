The hostage told the details of the attack on a flower shop in Moscow

The seller of a flower shop in the center of Moscow, where two people were taken hostage on February 17, told Izvestia the details of the attack.

According to her, the man was talking on the phone and put forward some demands. At the same time, he assured the hostages that he would not touch them.

“He kicked us, but not that he kicked, he tried to take us to the back room. He had a gun, and, of course, we were scared, because there was a shot near my leg. We were stunned by the shot, ”the woman shared.

As the saleswoman of the flower shop noted, they were convinced that the attacker was the buyer, since he had already come to the store.

“The girl he took hostage said that he was a couple of days ago, buying flowers, and this afternoon he was. That is, when he came, in my opinion, she even said: “you have come again.” Therefore, I somehow didn’t even understand when he began to somehow do something by the shoulder, go to the back room. We didn’t get it,” she said.

According to Izvestia, the incident took place in a flower shop on Taganskaya Street, where an unknown person took a man and a woman hostage.

There was also information that the security guard managed to press the “panic button” after an unknown person broke into the store. He was detained by the special forces who arrived at the scene.

Later it became known that the police detained two men who had taken a female seller hostage. One of the attackers had a traumatic gun.

At the moment, police officers are interrogating the detainees right on the spot.

Presumably, the men are insane, possibly drunk.

After the fact of the incident in the flower shop, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow opened a criminal case under Art. 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hostage-taking), art. 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer). According to the Investigative Committee, one of the detainees fired a traumatic pistol at a law enforcement officer.