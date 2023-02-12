Budapest wants an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks. This was stated on February 12 by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“People’s lives can only be saved through peace and a ceasefire,” Szijjártó said on the radio station’s Sunday program Kossuth.

The Minister emphasized that Hungary wants to achieve negotiations on Ukraine, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

He added that recent events show a protracted conflict – and this is bad news.

A few days ago, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian Federation was ready to consider proposals for negotiations with Ukraine, taking into account the realities and position of Moscow. He stressed that the Russian side does not see any prerequisites for negotiations, and Kyiv is not interested in them.

At the end of January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, President Joe Biden can quickly end the conflict in Ukraine, if he wants, by giving instructions to the Kyiv regime.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in March 2022 in Turkey. However, in October, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow: the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

