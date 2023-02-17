The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement with Kiev on monitoring the economy, which allows us to move on to discussing a full-scale lending program for the country. The corresponding statement was published on website organization February 17th.

According to the statement, the IMF staff and the Kyiv authorities have agreed on the first and final review of the monitoring program with the participation of the organization’s Executive Board.

“This agreement, which must be approved by the IMF management, paves the way for the start of discussions on a full-scale support program for the fund,” the document says.

It is specified that the head of the IMF mission, Gavin Gray, held consultations with representatives of Kyiv in Warsaw from February 13 to 17. They discussed, in particular, the economic situation in Ukraine. According to Gray, in 2022, Ukraine’s GDP fell by 30%. He added that these figures are “less than expected.” In addition, the IMF specialist noted the decline in inflation. The organization estimates that Ukraine’s economy is “adjusting, and a gradual economic recovery is expected over the course of the year.”

The IMF also believes that a full-scale IMF program can help “the efforts of the Ukrainian government to join the EU.”

Earlier, on February 3, from the analytical report of the European Commission it became known that the EU considers the level of Ukraine’s preparation for joining the union to be low or “early”. The EC report on assessing the country’s readiness for European integration indicates that the country has not reached the level necessary to start the process of Ukraine’s integration into the EU in any of the sectors of the economy.

On January 26, Bloomberg reported that the IMF is considering providing a multi-year aid package for Ukraine worth up to $16 billion to cover the country’s needs. If the program is approved, Kyiv will receive between $5 billion and $7 billion in the first year. Perhaps the plan will be agreed upon by the end of March, in which case the first tranche will be completed in April.

Prior to this, on December 19, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said that an expanded monitoring program for the Ukrainian economy would help Kyiv pursue a prudent macroeconomic policy and attract financial resources from external sources.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

