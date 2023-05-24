The inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi is not acceptable to RJD-JDU as well, Tejashwi Yadav announced Boycott

There has been a political uproar over the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building prepared in Delhi. The new Parliament House is to be inaugurated in Delhi on 28th May. This inauguration ceremony was first done by Mamta Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC). After that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party also boycotted the program and then after CPI, now RJD and JDU from Bihar have also boycotted this programme.

Tejashwi Yadav boycotted

Tejashwi Yadav, son of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that RJD will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. We believe that this inauguration should have been done by the President. There she is the head of the parliament, but this is not being done. Tejashwi Yadav said that it is our endeavor that all the opposition parties stand united on this issue and oppose it.

JDU also boycotted

On the other hand, voices are now being raised in opposition from JDU as well. JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has also said that JDU will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of Parliament House. He attacked the central government, calling the construction of the new parliament building a waste of money. The decision to build a new parliament building has been termed as an insult to the forefathers. On the other hand, JDU MP Sunil Kumar Pintu demanded the President to inaugurate the Parliament House.

#WATCH , We will boycott this (the inauguration of the new Parliament building): Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

PM Modi will inaugurate

Let us inform that the foundation stone of the new Parliament House was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 December 2020. Even then the opposition parties had raised the issue of not calling the President. RJD MP Manoj Jha and JDU MP Sunil Kumar Pintu have also opposed the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.