The incidence of SARS increased in the Tambov region by 5% per week

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) has increased in the Tambov region by 5% over the past week. It is reported by IA “Online Tambov.ru” with reference to the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the agency, almost 8.53 thousand people turned to doctors. The proportion of children in the structure of morbidity is 44.5%.

Among the sick identified 39 cases of influenza. A total of 628 Tambov residents have fallen ill with influenza since November, 79.2% of cases are swine flu.

The overall incidence rate is 86.94 per 10,000 population. The excess of the average regional level of incidence is noted in Morshansk, Tambov, Rasskazov and Inzhavinsky district. In addition, a significant increase in the incidence is recorded in Pichaevsky, Pervomaisky and Tokarevsky districts.

Earlier it was reported that in the Lipetsk region for the week the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections increased by 5.9%. The main increase in incidence was registered among the adult population.