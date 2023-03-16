The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the country is guided by energy security when buying oil

March 16 - BLiTZ. Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi commented on the information circulated in the Western media that New Delhi adheres to an oil price ceiling when trading with Russia, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230316/indiya-1858294140.html">writes</a> RIA News.

According to him, when buying Russian black gold, India takes an approach based on energy security.

“You’ve heard this many times and I think it’s still relevant,” Bagci said.

He also called media reports in which this information appeared “speculative.”

Earlier, the media wrote that the share of Russian oil in India’s imports of black gold in 2022 reached 20%. In 2021, the volume was less than 1%.

Russian Ambassador Alipov denied reports of India's plans to comply with the oil price ceiling