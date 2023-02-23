The infectious disease specialist explained why Pseudomonas aeruginosa kills Kostomarov

February 23, 2023, 15:16 – BLiTZ – News

The condition of the famous figure skater Roman Kostomarov remains extremely difficult. According to a number of reports, he was blind in one eye – other sources refute this information. Many experts believe that one of the reasons for such a severe course of the disease is infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. What is this infection and what is its danger? The correspondent of the BLiTZ asked the infectious disease specialist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Nikolai Malyshev about this.

“This is a very harmful bacillus that often nests in hospitals, and it is very difficult to fight it,” said the infectious disease specialist.

According to him, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is very difficult to treat, and in debilitated patients it very often leads to sad results. Malyshev notes that this bacterium “likes” to spread through hospitals, because patients often lie in bed for a long time, thus unwittingly creating favorable conditions for it.

“People are lying, they are sick, weakened, the corresponding immunity is poor – that’s the point,” explains the professor. “Where there are some chronicles, a flora arises in which Pseudomonas aeruginosa feels great.”

The doctor emphasizes that this is especially true for everything related to surgery. As a number of experts note, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be transmitted through insufficiently processed medical items, which causes its wide distribution as a nosocomial infection.

“However, if this bacterium is detected in a person in a hospital, it is not at all necessary that we are talking about a nosocomial infection. The patient could be a carrier or get infected somewhere else, ”said Malyshev.

Regarding the forecasts, the infectious disease specialist says that they are difficult and alarming, and it is very difficult to guess what the outcome will be.