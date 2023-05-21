The information about the notification of UP TET exam is wrong, Basic Education Department deleted the tweet and clarified

Lucknow, Big update news has come for the youth waiting for UP TET 2023 exam. Basic Education Department has given clarification by tweeting. Please tell that a tweet was made from the Department of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh Tweeter Handle. In which an update was given regarding the notification of UP TET 2023. Then shortly after this tweet was deleted and retweeted from the same Twitter account. In which telling the previous tweet to be wrong, it was asked to avoid rumours. The Basic Education Department wrote in a tweet on 21 May 2023 that ‘UPTET exam notification can be issued soon by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department. This exam can be conducted in August. Then shortly after this this tweet was deleted and another tweet was made.

Basic education department gave clarification

After deleting the first tweet by the Basic Education Department, another tweet went from the official Twitter handle of the Basic Education Department. In which it was written ‘The wrong news about the notification of UP TET exam has been issued by a portal named INDIA POSTS ENGLISH. This information is totally wrong. No such notification has been issued. In the second tweet by the Education Department, it has been clearly stated that in the first tweet, fake news was spread by an India Post English portal. Which has nothing to do with truth. No such notification has been issued.

Tweet by Basic Education Department

Appeal to beware of rumors

The notification will be issued by the Basic Education Department on the official website updeled.gov.in. Basic Education Department has appealed to the candidates to beware of rumors and rely only on the official website for any information. Explain that the minimum age limit of the candidates to appear in the UPTET exam is 18 years. Candidates going to apply must have Bachelor’s degree or equivalent diploma in education. However, for complete information about the prescribed qualifications, you will have to wait for the UPTET notification.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6psF_3iQUg)