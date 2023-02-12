Ukrainian servicemen, retreating in the Kremensk sector of the front, drop their weapons and uniforms, said on February 12 “RIA News” intelligence officer of the Western Military District.

He noted that, among other things, the Ukrainian security forces left the Franco-German anti-tank missile system “Milan”.

According to the intelligence officer, the ATGM is in working condition and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have many other weapons.

The interlocutor of the news agency specified that the weapons assembled at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are just trophies. The Russian military does not use it later in combat.

In August 2022, Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin said that weapons of modern times and the Wehrmacht were found at the former base of the Ukrainian military in one of the well-fortified basements in Pesky.

A month earlier, the company commander of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Savchuk, who surrendered to the servicemen of the Lugansk People’s Republic, said that Ukrainian soldiers, retreating, were abandoning American M777 howitzers.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

