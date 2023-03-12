March 12 - BLiTZ. Internet users are debating about the post of Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the European Commission. She wrote that the EU is doing everything possible to weaken the military potential of the Russian Federation.

“A negotiated peace would be a better idea,” wrote one reader.

Another wondered how this could be done without expanding the conflict. There was a commentator who called the politician a “destroyer of the European Union”, who sold everything to the United States.

Former head of the European Parliament Schultz: the positions of Poland and Hungary prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the EU March 12, 2023 at 05:35

“You are digging a hole into which the EU can fall. Sooner or later, your own citizens will condemn you, ”the European believes.

In the West, they believe that Kyiv should defeat Moscow. However, military assistance will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.