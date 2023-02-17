The Investigative Committee began checking after the death of the ex-director of the boarding school accused of pedophilia in a pre-trial detention center

Moscow investigators organized an investigation into the death in a pre-trial detention center of 73-year-old Nikolai Bukhonin, who was in custody on a case of sexual abuse of children. This was announced on February 17 by a source of Izvestia.

The death of Bukhonin became known on the same day. It was reported that he died from severe injuries that he received in January 2022 – he was found with a scalped head wound, bruised face, dislocated shoulder joint and fractured shoulder bones.

It was noted that a criminal case could be initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim.”

Bukhonin was detained together with the ex-director of the Cherntsk correctional boarding school for children Oleksandr Tsymbalyuk in May 2021.

The facts of systematic molestation of minors in the boarding school were revealed by law enforcement officers during the investigation of a criminal case against the ex-governor of the Ivanovo region and the auditor of the Accounts Chamber Mikhail Men. As part of the investigation, large-scale searches were carried out in the Ivanovo region, investigators and FSB officers seized documents in the orphanage and the regional hospital, where children were taken for routine examinations.

In addition, searches took place in the summer children’s camp “Smile”, which Tsymbalyuk became a co-founder after leaving the post of director of the boarding school. The journalists managed to talk to the former pupils of the boarding school, they told about cases of harassment by the ex-director.

On May 31, 2021, it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia classified materials related to the criminal case against the ex-director of the Cherntsk correctional boarding school for children Alexander Tsymbalyuk and deputy chairman of the council of the Assembly of Peoples of Russia Nikolai Bukhonin.