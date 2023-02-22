The Investigative Committee published a video of the interrogation of a suspect in the arson of a hostel in Moscow

On February 22, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia showed a video of the interrogation of Yuri Khomchenko, who is suspected of setting fire to an apartment in a hostel in the center of Moscow.

The footage shows the man being taken to the IC department. Already during the investigation, the man denies conflicts with his dormitory neighbors.

“There were no conflicts, what kind of conflicts? They knocked on the wall, I went out and asked, “What are you knocking on?” he said.

Earlier that day, it became known that Khomchenko was taken to the Investigative Committee for questioning. According to Izvestia, he has already been prosecuted in the Belgorod region for drug use. In addition, he was fined under an administrative article for improper keeping of dogs.

On February 21, a fire broke out in a 16-storey building on International Street in the capital. As a result of the fire, seven people died, 11 were injured, two of them were children. Six apartments were also completely burned down. Previously, the cause of the incident was the arson of things by one of the tenants of the apartment in the former hostel.

The suspect was arrested the next day. According to investigators, the man set fire to the hostel due to personal hostility towards the neighbors in the hostel.

The Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). Then criminal cases were initiated on the murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous way and the deliberate destruction of property in a generally dangerous way.