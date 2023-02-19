The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched an investigation into the shelling of the territories of the Belgorod region and the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as a result of which several people were killed, including a minor girl, and several more were injured. About this on Sunday, February 19, reported in the Telegram channel of the RF IC.

The deceased was 12-year-old Vasilisa from the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky District, Belgorod Region. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy, said that at the time the shell hit, the girl was on the street and was talking to her father on the phone.

“Everything that concerns destruction – nine artillery shells damaged three private houses, one outbuilding and a car,” added Gladkov in his Telegram channel.

According to the RF IC, the artillery of Ukrainian militants damaged private buildings in the farm of Stary Volokonovsky district, in the village of Poroz in the Grayvoronsky district, as well as in the village of Staroselye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.

The department assured that investigators would give a criminal-legal assessment of these incidents.

Earlier that day, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported that one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of attacks by Ukrainian militants in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk. Local residents told Izvestia about the moment the UAF shelled the city center. According to them, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately fire at residential buildings where civilians live.

The mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, noted that the kindergarten received damage during the impact – all the glass in the windows was broken in the building.

During the shelling, a park area next to a children’s ice slide was hit. The projectile also hit the roof of the Krupskaya library, the Altair school and residential buildings were damaged. The shells hit the area of ​​the central market, in addition, during the shelling, the building of the prosecutor’s office was damaged, its roof caught fire.

On February 16, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that a local resident was injured from attacks by Ukrainian militants in the village of Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky urban district in the Belgorod region. It turned out to be a man who received a concussion. Medics assisted him at the scene.

On February 6, Gladkov said that a 70-year-old resident of the village of Kazinka, Valuysky urban district, died from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On January 25, the head of the Belgorod region said that since the beginning of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 25 people had died, almost 100 were injured.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

