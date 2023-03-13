The IOC put Britain in its place, urging Russians not to be allowed to the Olympic Games in Paris

March 13 - BLiTZ. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has responded to the appeal of the British authorities, who called on the major investors of the Olympic Games to influence the organization on the admission of Russians to the Games.

This appeal to the sponsors outraged the IOC staff. They stated that no one has the right to tell the organization who will compete and who will not.

“We very much hope that the British government will respect the autonomy of sport, which has been emphasized in many decisions, statements and resolutions of the UN,” the IOC concluded.

The organization also noted that the appeal of Britain is still taken into account, but the decision will be made not only on the basis of it.