China has a key role to play in achieving peace in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani on Thursday, February 16.

“China must play a key role in achieving peace. I am sure that Beijing is ready to make commitments in this direction,” emphasized Tayani at a meeting with the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Politburo member Wang Yi.

According to the Italian minister, countries should support efforts to achieve peace through diplomacy, effective sanctions and humanitarian assistance, as well as achieving justice for victims of crime.

Wang Yi, in turn, stressed that Beijing has always advocated peace and negotiations.

“The more complex the situation, the more perseverance is needed in political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution acceptable to all parties,” the statement reads. message Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Tajani also stressed his readiness to resume bilateral conversation as part of the restoration of relations between the EU and China in the trade and economic sphere, as well as in the field of human rights.

“China is ready to import more high-quality Italian products, supports Italian companies to expand their market share in China, and hopes that Italy will provide Chinese companies with a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment,” said the representative of the Chinese delegation.

The Italian Minister, in addition, expressed gratitude for the cooperation between Italy and China on the issue of reforming the UN Security Council.

At the end of January, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that China would continue to work on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. According to Wang Wenbin, official representative of the department, Beijing has always actively insisted on resolving the situation in Ukraine through diplomacy.

On December 30, 2022, Jinping said that the PRC leadership supports the position of the Russian Federation, which does not refuse the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly declared its readiness for dialogue with Kiev.

In mid-November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also stressed that Moscow had never abandoned negotiations.

Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow on 4 October. Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

