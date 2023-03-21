The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summons the Israeli ambassador to Amman after the provocative statements of the Minister of Finance

The BLiTZ stated that, according to a press release issued by the ministry, the summons comes “after the extremist racist and inflammatory statements of the Israeli Finance Minister, and the use of a map of Israel that includes the borders of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.”

“There are no Palestinians because there are no Palestinian branches,” Smotrich said in Paris on Sunday, during the commemoration of the death of the French-Israeli activist close to the Israeli right-wing Jacques Kupfer, according to what was reported by the French news agency. A clip that was widely circulated on social media.

Samotrich added that three weeks ago, he caused an uproar and international condemnation because of Leh’s statement that the Palestinian town of Hawara should be “erased,” saying that “after 2,000 years of exile, the branches of Israel will return to their homeland.” .

He continued, “The Arabs around them don’t like it. They invent fake branches and claim fake rights to the Land of Israel just to fight the Zionist movement.”

He added, “This is the historical truth, this is the biblical truth … which the Arabs in Israel, as well as some Jews who are skeptical of Israel, must hear. This truth must be heard here in the Elysee Palace and in the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth.” “because it’s the truth.

Adele Samotrich made his statement during talks that took place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to restore peace between the Israeli-Palestinian sides.