The journey from Dehradun to Delhi will be completed in 4 hours, Vande Bharat Express gift to Uttarakhand, know the fare and route

Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi is soon going to gift Vande Bharat Express train to Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that PM Modi will virtually flag off the Vande Bharat train for the state on May 25. It is being told that Vande Bharat train will take passengers from Dehradun to Delhi in just 4.5 hours. Right now there is facility of 6 trains to go from Dehradun to Delhi. Vande Bharat train will be the seventh train.

PM Modi will show the green flag: PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train starting from Uttarakhand to Delhi at 11 am on May 25. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and many more people will be present at the inauguration ceremony. After the inauguration, Vande Bharat train will run from Dehradun to Delhi every day from May 29. In order to go from Dehradun to Delhi, the train will stop at only one stoppage.

How much will be the train fare: The Vande Bharat Express going from Dehradun to Delhi will open from Dehradun and reach Anand Vihar station in Delhi. It has not been decided at what time this train will leave for Delhi. The information about its time table is not available yet. At the same time, information about the fare of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express has not been given yet. This train will start from Dehradun Junction.

What is the specialty of Vande Bharat train: The indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express is equipped with excellent travel facilities. Vande Bharat train is also the fastest train in India. This train can catch a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds. It has many such specialties that separate it from other trains.

Trains are fully air conditioned

The train has automatic doors with sliding foot steps.

The Vande Bharat train chair can be rotated up to 180 degrees.

The train has GPS based information system, CCTV cameras, vacuum toilets.

There is a provision for power backup.

There are 2 coaches in the new Vande Bharat Express so that the entire train can be monitored.

The coaches of this train have CCTV and facility to talk to guards and drivers.

In any emergency, the train can be stopped by pressing a button.

Bio Vacuum with touch-free features in itI also have a toilet.